Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Given New GBX 1,190 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,360 to GBX 1,190 in a report released on Tuesday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 target price on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 price target on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,346.67.

Shares of LON:YNGA traded up GBX 2 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 741. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 772.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 859.26. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 640 and a 52-week high of GBX 996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of £457.64 million, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 35.59 EPS for the quarter. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. will post 62.1118012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Simon Dodd acquired 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 647 per share, with a total value of £21,985.06. Also, insider John M. Dunsmore bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 630 per share, for a total transaction of £49,455. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

