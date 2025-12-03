Bitcoin Stocks To Research – December 3rd

IREN, Cipher Mining, and Marathon Digital are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models, assets, or revenue are directly tied to Bitcoin — for example, miners, exchanges, custodians, or firms that hold large BTC reserves. For investors, these equities offer exposure to Bitcoin’s price and adoption via the stock market but carry company-specific, regulatory and equity-market risks that make their performance different from owning Bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Marathon Digital (MARA)

