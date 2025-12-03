Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MP Materials (MP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MP Materials (NYSE: MP):

11/24/2025 – MP Materials was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

11/20/2025 – MP Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2025 – MP Materials was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/14/2025 – MP Materials was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

11/10/2025 – MP Materials was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

11/7/2025 – MP Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

10/15/2025 – MP Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $78.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2025 – MP Materials is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – MP Materials was given a new $69.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/8/2025 – MP Materials had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 248,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $15,863,526.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,369,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,786,806.90. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,154,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 194,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,548.64. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.