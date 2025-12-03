Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Up 25.5% – Still a Buy?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) was up 25.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 2,851,368 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 891,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 price target on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Silver Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.87.

The stock has a market cap of C$197.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

