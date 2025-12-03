Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 42747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Financial Institutions from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FISI

Financial Institutions Stock Up 2.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $628.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Financial Institutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.51%.

Financial Institutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.