Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.9950. Approximately 223,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,662,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 4.8%

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.46 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,895.84. This represents a 2.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Boyle acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,562.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,562.50. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $524,573. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,636,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

