Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,329,198 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,945% from the previous session’s volume of 142,184 shares.The stock last traded at $9.4375 and had previously closed at $9.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MAKSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
