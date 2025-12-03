Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,329,198 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,945% from the previous session’s volume of 142,184 shares.The stock last traded at $9.4375 and had previously closed at $9.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Announces Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.