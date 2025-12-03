Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.8950. Approximately 4,176,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 9,092,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Up 4.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -466.67%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,953,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after buying an additional 244,584 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 388.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 469,427 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.