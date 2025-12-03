Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BNS. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$81.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$91.77.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down C$0.99 on Wednesday, reaching C$97.73. 2,566,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,416. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$62.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 17.68%.The firm had revenue of C$9.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.