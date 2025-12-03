Victorian Plumbing Group’s (VIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 125 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 95 to GBX 70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 80 to GBX 110 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victorian Plumbing Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 105.40.

LON:VIC traded down GBX 0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 72.60. 1,466,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15. Victorian Plumbing Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 121.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £237.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 72.34.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 4.20 EPS for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victorian Plumbing Group will post 5.980995 earnings per share for the current year.

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

