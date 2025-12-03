System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 550 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 169.61% from the stock’s current price.
System1 Group stock traded down GBX 4 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 204. 660,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,610. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46. System1 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 192.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 359.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.03.
System1 Group (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. System1 Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that System1 Group will post 23.4769111 earnings per share for the current year.
System1 is The Creative Effectiveness Platform that quickly harnesses the power of emotion to drive profitable growth for the world’s leading brands.
Our Test Your Ad (TYA) and Test Your Innovation (TYI) solutions quickly predict the short- and long-term commercial potential of ads and ideas, giving marketers confidence that their creative concepts will delight consumers and drive profitable growth.
Complementing TYA and TYI is Test Your Brand (TYB), which measures the impact of ads and ideas on brand health.
System1 also offer Expert Guidance to help improve the effectiveness of your ads and ideas.
