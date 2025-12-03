VolitionRx’s (VNRX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNRX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on VolitionRx from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.17.

Shares of VNRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 756,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,579. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.24. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

In other news, Director Guy Archibald Innes bought 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $49,038.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,062,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.17. This represents a 9.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron John Reynolds acquired 110,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,534,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,771.97. This represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 289,229 shares of company stock worth $146,557. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in VolitionRx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,487,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 782,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 10.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,380,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 887,351 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 329,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

