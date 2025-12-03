goeasy (TSE:GSY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James Financial

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$153.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$208.00. Raymond James Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of goeasy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$232.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$194.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on goeasy from C$194.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$196.13.

goeasy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of GSY stock traded down C$0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$128.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,526. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$117.52 and a 1-year high of C$216.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a current ratio of 82.04 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$151.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$170.32.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$4.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$440.22 million during the quarter. goeasy had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 25.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 20.3207343 EPS for the current year.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers.

