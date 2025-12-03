JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target to GBX 385

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 375 to GBX 385 in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 54.26% from the stock’s current price.

YOU has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on YouGov from GBX 760 to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on YouGov from GBX 565 to GBX 438 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YouGov has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 474.33.

YouGov Price Performance

Shares of YOU stock traded down GBX 7.42 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 249.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,942. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 240.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35. The company has a market capitalization of £292.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 270.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 314.32.

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 31.70 EPS for the quarter. YouGov had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that YouGov will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at YouGov

In related news, insider Stephan Shakespeare purchased 39,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 256 per share, with a total value of £99,993.60. Also, insider Ian Griffiths purchased 19,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 per share, for a total transaction of £49,961.60. Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

About YouGov

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

Further Reading

