Victorian Plumbing Group’s (VIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 132 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 80 to GBX 110 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 95 to GBX 70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 105.40.

Shares of LON:VIC traded down GBX 0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15. The company has a market capitalization of £237.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.34. Victorian Plumbing Group has a one year low of GBX 56.80 and a one year high of GBX 121.50.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victorian Plumbing Group will post 5.980995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

