Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Given New C$24.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$21.50 to C$24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.30.
Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.
