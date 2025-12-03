Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Down 16.9% – Here’s What Happened

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) traded down 16.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 and last traded at GBX 185.80. 8,659,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 1,461,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.33.
Get Our Latest Report on Spire Healthcare Group
Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance
About Spire Healthcare Group
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spire Healthcare Group
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- NASA Calls, Plug Answers: A Turning Point for Hydrogen?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Will 2026 Mark a Turnaround for Costco?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The AI Boom Is Powering an Unexpected Stock Surge—And These 3 Companies Are Winning Big
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.