Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Trading Down 16.9% – Here’s What Happened

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) traded down 16.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 and last traded at GBX 185.80. 8,659,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 1,461,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 309 to GBX 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £747.61 million, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

