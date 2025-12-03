Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

Donaldson has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 317,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,279. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

