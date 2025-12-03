Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.
Donaldson has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Donaldson has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.
Donaldson Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 317,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,279. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Donaldson
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- NASA Calls, Plug Answers: A Turning Point for Hydrogen?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Will 2026 Mark a Turnaround for Costco?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- The AI Boom Is Powering an Unexpected Stock Surge—And These 3 Companies Are Winning Big
Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.