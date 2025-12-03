Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$11.90, with a volume of 8227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXT. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$751.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094298 EPS for the current year.

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations.

