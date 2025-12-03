Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 18,499 shares.The stock last traded at $31.5550 and had previously closed at $31.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEZNY
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Trading Down 0.7%
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.2369 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Company Profile
Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- NASA Calls, Plug Answers: A Turning Point for Hydrogen?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Will 2026 Mark a Turnaround for Costco?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The AI Boom Is Powering an Unexpected Stock Surge—And These 3 Companies Are Winning Big
Receive News & Ratings for Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.