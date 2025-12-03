Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 18,499 shares.The stock last traded at $31.5550 and had previously closed at $31.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Trading Down 0.7%

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.2369 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 277.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale Company Profile

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

