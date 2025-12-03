Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Up 5.2% – Time to Buy?

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.17. Approximately 141,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 686,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

The company has a market cap of $787.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.39). Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 4.64%.The business had revenue of $631.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forward Air Corporation will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 26.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 207.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 541.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

