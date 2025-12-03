Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE: ATD):

11/26/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$83.00 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$85.00 to C$88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$79.00.

11/26/2025 – Alimentation Couche-Tard had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$86.00 to C$88.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

