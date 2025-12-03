Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 150 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Michelmersh Brick from GBX 170 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Michelmersh Brick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 150.

Michelmersh Brick Price Performance

MBH stock traded down GBX 0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.79. The company has a market capitalization of £77.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.01. Michelmersh Brick has a 1 year low of GBX 80 and a 1 year high of GBX 119.

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 3.30 EPS for the quarter. Michelmersh Brick had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Michelmersh Brick will post 10.3053435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

