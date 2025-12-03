Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 350 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OTB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on On the Beach Group from GBX 313 to GBX 293 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 330 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of On the Beach Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 330 to GBX 230 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, On the Beach Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.60.

Shares of LON:OTB traded down GBX 3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 213.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,560. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £316.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. On the Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.50.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 19 EPS for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that On the Beach Group will post 17.3349938 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

