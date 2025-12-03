Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 1,345 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 to GBX 1,345 in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,055 price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Informa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,134.
Informa Price Performance
About Informa
Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.
We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.
