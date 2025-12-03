Informa (LON:INF) Given New GBX 1,345 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,120 to GBX 1,345 in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,055 price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Informa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,134.

Shares of LON:INF traded up GBX 9.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 947. 4,250,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,668,854. The company has a market cap of £12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 172.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 634.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 938.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 877.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98.

