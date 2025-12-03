JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Price

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 to GBX 450 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLEN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 370 to GBX 380 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 to GBX 380 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.67.
Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.
