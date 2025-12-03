Peel Hunt Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 730 to GBX 460 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 415 to GBX 315 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 560 to GBX 460 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 690 to GBX 695 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 910 to GBX 815 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 549.

LON ATG traded up GBX 0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 277.85. 501,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,471. The stock has a market capitalization of £334.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.29. Auction Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 259.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 375.24.

Auction Technology Group plc?(“ATG”) is the operator of the world’s leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”).

