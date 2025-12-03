Bloomsbury Publishing’s (BMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 825 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 820.

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock traded up GBX 6.50 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 500. 276,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 493.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 499.17. The company has a market cap of £406.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.66. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 52 week low of GBX 460 and a 52 week high of GBX 710.

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX 23.14 EPS for the quarter. Bloomsbury Publishing had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomsbury Publishing will post 2529.9999179 EPS for the current year.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

