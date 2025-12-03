Bloomsbury Publishing’s (BMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 825 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 price objective on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 820.
Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Up 1.3%
Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX 23.14 EPS for the quarter. Bloomsbury Publishing had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomsbury Publishing will post 2529.9999179 EPS for the current year.
Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
