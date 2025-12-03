Drax Group (LON:DRX) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a GBX 850 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 689. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 950 target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 933.33.
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
