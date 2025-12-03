Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 8.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.3450. Approximately 8,344,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 18,895,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.46.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 398,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,225.08. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Urmson acquired 258,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $1,001,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,040. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

