Evoke (LON:EVOK) Price Target Cut to GBX 34 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 66 to GBX 34 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s previous close.
EVOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut Evoke to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoke currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evoke
Evoke Price Performance
About Evoke
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- NASA Calls, Plug Answers: A Turning Point for Hydrogen?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Will 2026 Mark a Turnaround for Costco?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The AI Boom Is Powering an Unexpected Stock Surge—And These 3 Companies Are Winning Big
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.