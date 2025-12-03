Evoke (LON:EVOK) Price Target Cut to GBX 34 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evoke (LON:EVOKGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 66 to GBX 34 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s previous close.

EVOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut Evoke to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoke currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.25.

Evoke Price Performance

Shares of EVOK stock traded up GBX 0.30 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.84. Evoke has a 1 year low of GBX 24.15 and a 1 year high of GBX 77.80.

About Evoke

