Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) Trading Down 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.35 and last traded at $109.2450. 895,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 797,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABVX shares. Barclays began coverage on Abivax in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abivax from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abivax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Abivax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abivax from $71.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abivax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 0.48.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABVX. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abivax by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 7,111,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,774,000 after buying an additional 1,055,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Abivax by 2,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after buying an additional 4,293,606 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Abivax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,698,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abivax by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 696,626 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax during the third quarter worth $132,800,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

