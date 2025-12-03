iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 399,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 127,003 shares.The stock last traded at $74.4460 and had previously closed at $74.71.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 216.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

