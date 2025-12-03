iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.42 and last traded at $91.45, with a volume of 51854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.79.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWX. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 195.6% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

