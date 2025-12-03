Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.5250.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hemnet Group Stock Performance

Hemnet Group Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

