EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 44572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

Get EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.