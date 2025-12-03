Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,640,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 1,170,923 shares.The stock last traded at $38.6350 and had previously closed at $37.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spirit Aerosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Get Spirit Aerosystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spirit Aerosystems

Spirit Aerosystems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58.

Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($4.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Aerosystems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Aerosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Aerosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,272,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Aerosystems during the second quarter worth $340,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 70.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Aerosystems in the second quarter valued at $1,747,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Aerosystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Aerosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Aerosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.