Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,640,022 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the previous session’s volume of 1,170,923 shares.The stock last traded at $38.6350 and had previously closed at $37.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spirit Aerosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Spirit Aerosystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Spirit Aerosystems
Spirit Aerosystems Stock Performance
Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($4.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Aerosystems
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Aerosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Aerosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,272,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Aerosystems during the second quarter worth $340,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Spirit Aerosystems by 70.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Aerosystems in the second quarter valued at $1,747,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Spirit Aerosystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit Aerosystems
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- NASA Calls, Plug Answers: A Turning Point for Hydrogen?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Will 2026 Mark a Turnaround for Costco?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The AI Boom Is Powering an Unexpected Stock Surge—And These 3 Companies Are Winning Big
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Aerosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Aerosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.