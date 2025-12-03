Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Carlsberg AS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carlsberg AS

Carlsberg AS Stock Performance

About Carlsberg AS

Shares of CABGY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,352. Carlsberg AS has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73.

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.