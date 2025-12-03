Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
