Strathcona Resources Ltd. (SCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.
Strathcona Resources Price Performance
SCR traded down C$0.16 on Wednesday, hitting C$42.77. 19,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,857. Strathcona Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$22.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.18.
About Strathcona Resources
