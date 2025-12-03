Strathcona Resources Ltd. (SCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th.

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

SCR traded down C$0.16 on Wednesday, hitting C$42.77. 19,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,857. Strathcona Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$22.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.18.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan.

