Popular, Inc. (BPOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.
Popular has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Popular to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.
Popular Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.60. The company had a trading volume of 265,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,949. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.67. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.
Read Our Latest Report on Popular
About Popular
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Popular
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- NASA Calls, Plug Answers: A Turning Point for Hydrogen?
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Will 2026 Mark a Turnaround for Costco?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The AI Boom Is Powering an Unexpected Stock Surge—And These 3 Companies Are Winning Big
Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.