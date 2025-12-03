Popular, Inc. (BPOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Popular has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Popular to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Popular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.60. The company had a trading volume of 265,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,949. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.67. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $720.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.95 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.63%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Popular from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

