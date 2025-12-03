Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Ilan Daskal Sells 170,000 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Ilan Daskal sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $2,973,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,132 shares in the company, valued at $177,208.68. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VIAV traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 1,838,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,670. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

