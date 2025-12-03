Insider Buying: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) CEO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,148,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,352,102.40. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, November 24th, James Labe acquired 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $315,500.00.

On Friday, November 21st, James Labe bought 39,760 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $250,488.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, James Labe bought 42,999 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $270,033.72.

On Wednesday, November 19th, James Labe purchased 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $309,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, James Labe acquired 27,439 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $166,280.34.

On Monday, November 17th, James Labe bought 44,648 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $270,566.88.

On Friday, November 14th, James Labe purchased 46,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $279,733.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, James Labe purchased 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $297,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, James Labe acquired 26,117 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $150,433.92.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. 315,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $267.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.35.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 36.02% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

