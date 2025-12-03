Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Insider Sells £300,920.40 in Stock

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bunting sold 442,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68, for a total value of £300,920.40.

Smiths News Stock Performance

LON SNWS traded up GBX 0.60 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 70. The stock had a trading volume of 391,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,469.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £167.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.66. Smiths News plc has a 12-month low of GBX 45.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 72.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNWS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Smiths News from GBX 75 to GBX 80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.50.

About Smiths News

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

