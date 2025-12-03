Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.3230, with a volume of 2168862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Northland Securities set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.40 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Research analysts predict that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $152,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 132,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,415.68. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Tetra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Technologies by 647.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Tetra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Tetra Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

