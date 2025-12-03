TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Director Robert Gerald Rooney Purchases 7,900 Shares

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Gerald Rooney bought 7,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $38,947.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,065. This represents a 62.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Gerald Rooney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

On Friday, November 28th, Robert Gerald Rooney acquired 4,174 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $20,536.08.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Robert Gerald Rooney acquired 4 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $19.64.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Robert Gerald Rooney bought 8,422 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $41,520.46.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,999. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.