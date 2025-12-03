Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.50 and last traded at GBX 106.60, with a volume of 467157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 150 to GBX 155 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 137.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.14. The company has a market capitalization of £265.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Kevin Flynn purchased 21,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 per share, with a total value of £20,116.25. Also, insider Christine Coignard acquired 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 per share, with a total value of £10,488. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,575 shares of company stock worth $6,036,425. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

