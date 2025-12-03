Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 and last traded at GBX 0.04, with a volume of 4307964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Reabold Resources Trading Down 5.3%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 45.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reabold Resources (LON:RBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reabold Resources Plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources plc is an investing company investing in the exploration and production (“E&P”) sector. The Company’s investing policy is to acquire direct and indirect interests in exploration and producing projects and assets in the natural resources sector, and consideration is currently given to investment opportunities anywhere in the world.

As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.

Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.

