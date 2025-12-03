Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,537,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 743,856 shares.The stock last traded at $26.0750 and had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWIN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $365.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.14 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWIN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

