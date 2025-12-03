SolarEdge Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 25,165 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,114 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

SEDG traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. 2,282,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,931. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.67. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $370,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,547,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

