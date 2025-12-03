M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182 and last traded at GBX 182.78, with a volume of 904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.
M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M Winkworth had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities analysts forecast that M Winkworth PLC will post 1390.0000309 EPS for the current year.
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
