M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182 and last traded at GBX 182.78, with a volume of 904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WINK

M Winkworth Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 192.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.22. The company has a market capitalization of £23.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.67.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M Winkworth had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Equities analysts forecast that M Winkworth PLC will post 1390.0000309 EPS for the current year.

About M Winkworth

(Get Free Report)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.